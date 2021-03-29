Eight people face criminal cases for violating SOPs

The district administration has registered cases against eight persons in a single day for not using face masks and violating Corona SOPs, including three banks, plaza management and 4 persons at public points (General Bus Stand and shopping mall Tandlianwala) while sealed two mobile shops at katchery bazar.

In addition, people without face masks present in the Roundabout clock tower were made to stand as punishment facing towards the clock tower for some minutes.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali suddenly checked the implementation of Corona SOPs at various banks and plazas and took action on violation of Corona SOPs at Bank Al Habib, Habib Bank, Faisal Bank on Bilal Road besides plaza and directed to register FIR against management. Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar Syed Ayub Bukhari and Umar Maqbool were also with him. The Deputy Commissioner said that the third wave of Corona is increasing day by day and against those who do not implement SOPs and do not wear face masks they have to face FIR beside arrest now, therefore, while proving to be a responsible citizen, make sure to use the face mask in any case to avoid legal action.

He also checked the wearing of face masks by the passengers at the General Bus Stand and two motorcyclists were handed over to police for not wearing face masks. The Deputy Commissioner asked the citizens to use face masks while going out of the house for the protection of their health and that of their families. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners also took action on the violation of Corona SOPs at different places.