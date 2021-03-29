Anti-polio camping begins

As many as 1.329 million children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine drops in the Faisalabad district during the on going Anti Polio Campaign which would be continued till 2 April and total 3549 teams will be on duty for this purpose. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali administered polio drops to children and monitored the performance of static teams at General Bus Stand and other localities. CEO DHA Dr. Bilal Ahmad, SDRTA Zameer Hussain and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner went inside the buses and checked the finger marking by the polio teams and confirmed from parents about vaccination of their children. He also checked the presence of polio teams at different points besides checking the record. He said that repeated anti polio campaigns were being carried

out to completely root out the chance of polio virus. He urged upon

the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti polio campaign for complete eradication of polio virus in the country. He directed the health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the 100 % target. Deputy Commissioner directed that polio teams should be present on static points at passengers transport stands, busiest intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorway, railway station, recreational places and other sites.

He said that strict monitoring would be carried out to the campaign and no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign of anti polio in the entire district. The CEO said that monitoring officers supervised the campaign to check the performance of polio teams. He informed that all resources have been utilized for the publicity of anti polio campaigns including making the announcements at street level through Mosques.