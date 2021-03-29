Six schoolchildren die in Khairpur road accident

At least six schoolchildren died when a speeding passenger van ran them over on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred near Kot Lalu Town of Khairpur district. Three of the children died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. On getting information, local people rushed to the spot of the accident and shifted the deceased and injured to the nearest hospital on their own. They lamented a lack of response from the authorities concerned. Later, enraged family members of the deceased children and local residents staged a protest demonstration on Mehran National Highway, blocking it by setting tyres on fire. They chanted slogans against the district administration and transporters.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the accident sought a report from the officers concerned.