Sindh govt kicks off 2021’s 2nd anti-polio drive

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated this year’s second polio eradication campaign, by vaccinating children at Jamiat Hospital, Delhi Colony.

Barrister Wahab was accompanied by a team from District South, who vaccinated children under the age of five. Barrister Murtaza Wahab while talking to media persons said that Polio Eradication campaign was organized by Sindh Government under which Polio Eradication campaign is being run from March 29 to April 4. He said that the target of the Sindh Government was to vaccinate 9.4 million children, including 2.2 million children in Karachi. He appealed to the journalists to positively publicize the Polio Eradication campaign and help the Sindh Government in persuading the parents, so that the children could be protected from the polio virus for life after being vaccinated.

The spokesperson, while praising God, said that no polio case has been reported since last July and assured that polio would be completely eradicated across Sindh and the country. “The credit for this goes to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for launching the Polio Eradication campaign in 1993” he concluded.