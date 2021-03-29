Meeting held to review anti-encroachment drive, Price Control

An important meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Sindh Secretariat to discuss issues related to removal of encroachments on irrigation lands, procurement of wheat, deceased quota, Polio Campaign, price control and other issues. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Services Saeed Ahmed Mangnajo, Food Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Secretary irrigation and all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

It was informed in the meeting, that encroachments from 3,082 acres of irrigation lands have been removed in Karachi and encroachments on 250 acres of land on Malir River have also been removed. During the meeting it was also told that encroachments on 389 acres in Jacobabad, 573 acres in Shikarpur, 38 acres in Larkana and 149 acres in Jamshoro have also been removed. Regarding the price control, it was informed in the meeting, that a fine of Rs.32,81,700 has been imposed on 636 shops and shopping centers in different areas of Karachi. A fine of Rs.52,500 was imposed on 493 shops in Larkana, Rs.51,100 on 258 shops in Tando Allahyar and Rs.127,200 on 407 shops in Sukkur. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that prices should be controlled and crackdown should be carried out against profiteers before and during Ramadan. Mumtaz Ali Shah directed all the Deputy Commissioners to submit a report on price control and action against profiteers every week. Chief Secretary Sindh also directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to monitor the polio campaign. Chief Secretary Sindh said that the target of procurement of wheat should be completed in any case.