MIAMI: World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori in the fourth round of the Miami Open in America, after beating Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 in the third round on Sunday. Nishikori made his way to the match by beating Slovenian competitor Aljaz Bedene in three sets as he keeps up his comeback.