HSY brings the biggest names of the industry together for disability inclusion

Fashion designer, television host, actor and choreographer HSY hosted the Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP) TukTuk March as their goodwill ambassador on Sunday at People’s Square Karachi.

NOWPDP is a disability inclusion initiative that works with the educational and economic empowerment of people with disabilities. Thus, the event was held to celebrate the right to livelihood and transport of people with disabilities. With inclusivity as the primary focus, the march was meant to empower people with disabilities and encourage them to pursue their rights to work and mobility.

The event kick-started with an introduction by Omair Ahmad, the Executive Director of NOWPDP followed by a talk-show-style panel discussion hosted by HSY. The TukTuk March panellists included renowned names such as Mahira Khan, Wasim Akram, Sanam Saeed, Maya Ali, Ayesha Omar, Humayun Seed, Feroz Khan and Bilal Ashraf. The discussion primarily focused on the purpose of the TukTuk March and how it provides more opportunities for people with disabilities. After the segment, the pioneer of retrofitted rickshaws, Imran Ghanchi joined the stage to tell his story and how he developed rickshaws that are accessible for people with disabilities.