Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughn break up

Camila Mendes is a single woman. She and Grayson Vaughn have broken up after about a year of dating. The Riverdale actress and her photographer boyfriend quietly ended things about a month ago, a source exclusively tells E! News.

“There was no drama at all and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course,” the source explains.

She has deleted photos of him on her Instagram feed and is not following him.

It seems that one of the factors that contributed to the split was her filming schedule. Camila kissed Grayson goodbye in September 2020 as she set off for Canada to resume her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale.

According to the insider, “Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn’t make it easy to see each other.”

Her departure in the fall was, in fact, the way that Cami confirmed their relationship to her Instagram followers. The 26-year-old posted a picture of them kissing on the jetway, before she took off in her plane. The actress captioned it, “That long distance kind of love.”

She later proved how serious they’d gotten when she wished him a happy 29th birthday in October. She wrote, “you just had to be a scorpio huh. love you birthday boi.” To which Grayson responded, “te amo mais”.

In comparison, her most recent Insta post from March 18 is captioned “selfhood.”

The pair was first spotted together in early 2020, and even went shopping in Italy during Milan Fashion Week before the shutdown. They were seen on an iced tea date in May, and by August, he was already photographing her co-stars for fun.

Camila previously dated her CW co-star, Charles Melton, but they decided to take a break in the fall of 2019.

Earlier this month, she spoke to Health magazine about what her social life has looked like during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In my day-to-day life, I’m a social butterfly,” she shared. “I love my friends and normally have to force myself to be alone. But in quarantine, I’ve learned how much I actually like spending time with myself. It’s been nice to realize that, and I think it’s something we all need sometimes. When this all started, I was in a place in my life that was go, go, go.”

Cami added, “I never imagined I’d have time to just sit and be by myself. It has really made me re-evaluate priorities.”

She’ll soon shoot the movie Strangers with Maya Hawke. But, in the meantime, new episodes of Riverdale stream Thursdays.