Three killed and three others injured during a clash between two groups in Lahore Shah Alam Market on Monday.

According to details, heavy contingent of police arrived at the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical assistance.

Punjab Inspector General has taken notice of the mishap and sought report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The police have filed a case against the suspects but no arrests have been made.