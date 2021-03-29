Chinese Hui Coastal Brewery gets license to establish plant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese liquor company, Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited gets a license to establish a brewing plant in Pakistan.

According to sources the company got the license after getting registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on April 30, 2020 with a Hub, Baluchistan address.

The Baluchistan excise, taxation and anti-narcotics department granted the license. The Chinese company has been launched as a joint venture with Baluchistan at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority.

The entire process, starting from manufacturing to packaging, will be carried out at its plant in Lasbela.

Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited is famous for producing some of the world’s most famous brands. The intent is to introduce two famous brands in Pakistan for export.