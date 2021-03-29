Pakistan squad tests negative for Covid-19 in South Africa

LAHORE: The entire 34-member Pakistan cricket squad, including 21 players and 13 officials, have tested negative for Covid-19 in South Africa. This means that now the Pakistan team will start practicing in Johannesburg from Monday (today). Pakistan is touring South Africa to play three One-day Internationals and four T20Is. The team left for South Africa through a chartered flight on Friday and soon after the arrival there, all the members of the squad underwent tests for Covid-19. After the series in South Africa, Pakistan team will leave for Zimbabwe on April 16 where it will play two Tests and three T20Is.













