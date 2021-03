Pakistan to become first international cricket side to tour Zimbabwe post Covid-19 outbreak

LAHORE: Pakistan will become the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-Covid-19 era after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the schedule of their two Test and three T20I series. The Pakistan side will arrive in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17, where the five matches will take place from April 21 to May 11 with the T20Is to start at 1400 PST and the two Tests will commence at 1230 Pakistan Standard Time. After the T20Is on April 21, 23 and 25l, Babar Azam’s side will play Zimbabwe in two Tests, the first of which will begin on April 29. This will mark the first instance of the two sides facing off in the pinnacle format of the game since September 2013. This was also Pakistan’s last Test on Zimbabwean soil. The second Test will commence on May 7.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan men’s cricket sides have toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa. Pakistan Shaheens also toured New Zealand alongside the men’s side, while the women’s sides visited South Africa and Zimbabwe, the tour that was curtailed due to suspension in flight operations. Next month, Pakistan Under-19 squad will tour Bangladesh for a four-day and five 50-over-side matches. This underscores the Pakistan Cricket Board’s commitment to play an active role in ensuring that international cricket remains on track in these challenging and uncertain times.

Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said: “The Pakistan Cricket Board has been at the forefront of the revival of international cricket in the post-Covid-19 world and the tour of Zimbabwe is another step in that direction. We have always maintained that cricket and Covid-19 can co-exist in a safe and secure environment, and we continue to demonstrate this to ensure the game develops and flourishes in these difficult and challenging times. The tour of our men’s side at the back of our women’s team first-ever visit of Zimbabwe is a testimony that the two boards – the PCB and Zimbabwe Cricket – enjoy excellent relations and are always ready to lend support to each other.” Pakistan enjoy 100 per cent win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is with victories in all 14 matches. Pakistan have won 10 of the 17 Tests against Zimbabwe with four ending in draw and three in wins for Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe last hosted an international series – a two-Test series against Sri Lanka – in January 2020. The T20Is and Tests will count towards the ICC Team Rankings.

Schedule:

21 April – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

23 April – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

25 April – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

29 April-3 May – 1st Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

7-11 May – 2nd Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.