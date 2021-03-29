Shaven-headed celebs react as Prince William is named sexiest bald man alive

Many of the world’s most famous bald men have reacted to a light-hearted bit of research suggesting Prince William is the sexiest follicly-challenged bloke on the planet.

The study, reported by The Sun, crowned the Duke of Cambridge as the sexiest bald man alive, with Mike Tyson and Jason Statham grabbing second and third place.

Cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita carried out the research, noting how many times various bald celebrities were mentioned alongside the word “sexy” in various blogs, reports and other webpages.

But the report has not gone down well with some of the most famous shaven-headed celebrities on Earth.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted that he was “demanding a recount” after seeing the results of the study.

The former WWE Champion turned highest-paid man in Hollywood was not advocating for himself, though, and actually suggested Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David as the obvious choice.

“How in the cinnamon toast f*** does this happen, when Larry David clearly has a pulse?” he wrote.

Social media users were quick to elect their own champion — dubious scientific methods be damned — and soon anointed Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as the favourite Twitter choice for the crown.

Tucci has become a popular sex symbol on social media in recent years and the Lovely Bones actor’s name trended on Twitter in the aftermath of the study being reported.

Writer Bolu Babalola wrote “Stanley Tucci I will avenge you” in a tweet reacting to the research, which has now been liked by more than 19,000 other users.

Tucci himself got in on the act, sharing a collage of bald men — and Ryan Reynolds — on his Instagram page, with the question: “Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices.”

As well as William, Tyson and Statham, other big names to appear on the study’s hall of fame were Pitbull, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather and — perhaps bizarrely — John Travolta.

Johnson did make the list, but he only managed ninth place — though he will be delighted to have bested former rival Vin Diesel, who was in 10th.

Prince William was described as “sexy” online 17.6 million times, according to the study, which was double the 8.8 million mentions given to Tyson in second place.