Dave Grohl recalls ‘strange’ day after Kurt Cobain’s death

The rocker joins TV presenter Dermot O’Leary on the latest episode of BBC Two’s Reel Stories for a look back at his career in both Nirvana and current band Foo Fighters.

He said: “I didn’t really have a plan. When everything’s sort of turned upside down, and shaken up like that, you just wake up every day thinking, ‘Who am I, where am I, what am I doing?’

“I remember the day after Kurt died, how strange it felt to wake up knowing he wasn’t with us anymore, and that I had another day. Like, OK, so what am I going to do with today?

“I believe it was then that I started to realise, oh OK, you have to do everything once again.

“This is the first thing I’ll wear since Kurt has been gone. It goes like that. I honestly don’t know what I did. It was months and months and months.”

Grohl suggested his work ethic came from his parents – his father James was a journalist and his mother Virginia a public school teacher in the US.

He said: “Being raised by a public school teacher, their pay is like, nothing. It’s a crime. So I would watch my mother just go from pay cheque, to pay cheque, to pay cheque, to pay cheque.

“Our heat would get turned off, the phone would get turned off, the electricity would get turned off.

“There were some nights when it was like, ‘What’s for dinner?’ And she’s like, ‘Um, we have two eggs scrambled egg sandwiches’.

“So this work ethic is instilled in you, where you realise that in order to survive, you have to work.”