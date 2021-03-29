Covid-19 third wave may be worse than first, warns Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Sunday said that the current wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan has the potential to be worse than the first one which struck the country in the summer of 2020. “Covid-19’s current wave has potential to be worse than the first one in the summer of 2020. No time for complacency or visiting crowded places of any kind. Wear masks and educate those around you,” Sultan wrote on his official Twitter handle. “If your vaccination process has been completed, you can get your Covid Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or from NADRA Mega Centres,” he said in another tweet. He asked the masses to ensure that the vaccination staff enters details in NIMS when getting a vaccine. “Check your vaccination status by sending CNIC to 1166,” he further said.













