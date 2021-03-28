24 Development Projects completed In 2018-2021: Sindh Minority Affairs Minister

The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal, on Sunday said that the ongoing development projects under the Department of Minority Affairs should be completed in the current financial year and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The minister revealed this at a meeting convened to review the performance of the Minority Affairs Department.

In the meeting, the minister was informed that under the annual development program of the Department of Minority Affairs, six development projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs.99 million in 2021-2020 while during the financial year 2019-2020, four development projects were completed at a cost of over Rs.37 Million.

The meeting participants were further informed that under the ongoing grant-in-aid for the Department of Minority Affairs, five development projects were completed at a cost of over Rs.22 million during the financial year 2018-2019 while during the financial year 2019-2020,nine development projects were completed at a cost of over Rs.41 Million.

During the meeting Minister Kishori Lal said that there was an urgent need to further activate the engineering wing of the department to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects. Instructing the executive engineer of the department, he said that the construction work should be in accordance to the international standards, and directed that if any complaints are received, strict action will be taken against the concerned officers as per law. He further said that the minority community is playing an important and vital role in the economic development of Sindh. He said that the funds allocated for the renovation and construction of places of worship of the minority community should be spent prudently. He further said that the first priority of the present government is to provide all facilities to the people of Sindh including the minority community at their doorstep.