Sindh Ombudsman irked over delay in grant of family pensions

Ombudsman Sindh, Ajaz Ali Khan on Sunday expressed concerns about inordinate delay in grant of family pensions to the legal heirs of deceased government employees by the office of the Accountant General Sindh, Karachi.

The provincial ombudsman expressed his reservations over the delay while responding to the Saban Bibi (a 70 years old lady) who filed a complaint on 08-06-2015 in the Ombudsman Office, alleging delay in grant of family pension in respect of her unmarried brother who died in Oct, 2013. The matter was taken up with the office of A.G, Sindh and it took them three years to locate her pension papers after which the aggrieved complainant was asked to provide a long list of prerequisites to be fulfilled.

Although the aggrieved Saban bibi complied with all the requirements, twice and even ensured her personal appearance before the Accounts Officer (Pension) which has been made a mandatory requirement, the procedure was so cumbersome that it took her two years to complete the formalities.

Finally with constant persuasion and concerted efforts she was able to get a monthly pension along with all consequential dues in the month of January, 2021 after five years.

Considering the above, the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh directed that the entire procedure of grant of family pension to legal heirs of the deceased employees needs to be reviewed by A.G, Sindh.