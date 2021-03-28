Punjab flexes muscles against SOPs violators; 9 arrested

As many as nine people were arrested in Chishtian area of Bahawalpur district over violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Sunday. According to details, the cases were registered against shopkeepers for not wearing face masks despite clear directions of the Punjab government after an alarming increase in the Covid-19 cases. They were arrested under the Punjab Pandemic Control Act, 2020. A large number of people are being seen violating the SOPs in the markets and other public places in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, a resident in Lahore was booked over neglecting SOPs. Amid an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, especially in Lahore, the police have become active in ensuring implementation of the SOPs designed to control the pandemic spread.

A resident, named Muhammad Javed, was booked at PS Islampura for not wearing face mask, which has been declared mandatory by the government after the COVID surge. A meeting held at Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Office Lahore on Saturday decided to register cases against those who do not wear masks and ordered strict action against those who do not follow government guidelines. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that government guidelines should be implemented at any cost.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said that joint teams and control rooms have been set up, and police and district administration should take joint action against violators of Coronavirus SOPs. He ordered strict implementation of the order to wear masks. According to the commissioner, those who do not wear masks will be detained and can be jailed for six months. The meeting decided to register cases against those who do not wear masks and ordered strict action against those who do not follow government guidelines.