NAB recovers Rs 714 billion from corrupt elements

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the bureau, a focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), has recovered Rs 714 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. In a statement, he said NAB was performing the national anti corruption duties and determined to achieve the target of corruption free Pakistan. He said the performance of NAB, has been lauded by reputed national and International organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan. According to a survey of Gillani and Gallup Pakistan 59 people have confidence in NAB. In order to further improve the quality of investigation, a combined investigation Team (CIT) system has been introduced consisting of one senior, one junior Investigation officer, Additional Director as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert and forensic expert under the supervision of director and director general concerned to benefit from collective wisdom. National Accountability Bureau has established training academy for NAB officials here on pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy.













