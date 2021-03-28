Punjab government likely to impose complete lockdown in Lahore

As coronavirus cases continue to increase, Punjab government has hinted at a complete lockdown in Lahore.

Talking to media, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, stated that people are not taking the smart lockdown and coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government seriously, due to which complete lockdown will be the only solution. She added that the final decision will be taken at the NCOC meeting.

Dr Firdous warned that if if the citizens continue to violate covid SOPs, government will be forced to take strict measures to control the disease spread.