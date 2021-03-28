Govt committed to technology sector uplift: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts for the development of the technology sector. Talking to media persons on Saturday, the minister said, “We will work together with China for the training of people in sami-conductor technology.” He said the country can develop at fast speed with development of science and technology. He emphasised the need for a national environment where policies encourage technological innovations and exploration of new ideas. He highlighted the recent initiatives including new national drone policy and the establishment of a national board for the regulation of technologies. He said that the unprecedented transformations in speed, accuracy and range of emerging technologies in the contemporary era necessitate their effective and robust utilisation for sustainable development more than ever. He said that for the first time in the country’s history, the civil and military interface has been created and now both are sharing their research with each other, he added.













