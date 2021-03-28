Pandemic costs global travel & tourism $4.5tn in 2020: WTTC

The annual Economic Impact Report (EIR) of the World Travel and Tourism Council has revealed the total devastating impact that Covid-19 had on the global travel and tourism sector last year, which suffered a massive loss of almost $ 4.5 billion.

The annual EIR of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global private travel and tourism sector, shows that the sector’s contribution to GDP fell by a staggering 49.1 percent, this compared to the global economy overall, it fell just 3.7 percent last time.

Large accumulated losses during 2020 paint the first complete picture of a sector struggling to survive in the face of crippling travel restrictions and unnecessary quarantines, which continue to threaten the urgent recovery of the world economy. Overall, the sector’s contribution to global GDP plummeted to $4.7 trillion in 2020 (5.5 percent of the global economy), from nearly $9.2 trillion the previous year (10.4 percent).

In 2019, when global travel and tourism was thriving and generated one in four of all new jobs worldwide, the sector was contributing 10.6 percent (334 million) of jobs globally. However, last year, when the pandemic swept through the heart of travel & tourism, more than 62 million jobs were lost, representing a drop of 18.5 percent, leaving only 272 million employees in the industry worldwide. These job losses were felt throughout the Travel & Tourism ecosystem, with SMEs, which represent 80 percent of all companies in the sector, the most affected. Furthermore, as one of the most diverse sectors in the world, the impact on women, youth and minorities was significant.

However, the threat persists, as many of these jobs are currently supported by government retention schemes and reduced hours, which without a full travel & tourism recovery could be lost. Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of WTTC, said that clearly, no one wants to go through what so many have had to go through during the last 12 difficult months. WTTC research shows that the global travel and tourism sector alone has been devastated, burdened by an unprecedented loss of nearly $ 4.5 trillion, said Guevara.