JUI-F was used like a tissue paper, says former party leader

Infighting seems to be intensifying in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), with former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed alleging that the opposition alliance has used the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party like a “tissue paper”.

Speaking to the media, Ahmed said that the PDM “is in tatters”, referring to the war of words between PPP and PML-N that began with the issue of whether or not the position of the leader of the opposition in the Senate should go to Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He called on Fazl to help unite the factions of the JUI under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan banner and hold intraparty elections.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman should immediately join JUI Pakistan,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed also claimed that JUI had tried stopping the Fazlur Rehman from taking part in the 2018 elections but the JUI-F chief decided to contest the elections on the advice of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The former MNA alleged that Fazlur Rehman was “busy saving his “reputation”, adding that the recent politics has “harmed the ideological foundations” of the JUI. Following a meeting of the JUI-F in Lahore, Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk were expelled from the party, a party spokesperson had said at the time.

The spokesperson added that the statements and opinions of the expelled leaders will not be owned by the party, adding that they had been sent copies of the decision.

The development came after Maulana Sherani earlier said that the PDM has been set up for “personal gains,” adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is himself “selected.”

Following the expulsion, Maulana Sherani had announced the separation of JUI-Pakistan from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F.

“Fazlur Rehman formed his group called the JUI-F,” he said, clarifying that neither he nor his followers were ever a part of the JUI-F or the faction created by Fazlur Rehman, who now also leads the Opposition parties’ anti-government coalition PDM banner.

“We have always been and will always remain members in accordance with the JUI’s constitution,” Sherani insisted.