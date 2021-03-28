Situation may slip out of hand if SOPs violated, warns Asad

Planning Minister and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief, Asad Umar has asked the people to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19, warning of tough decisions if the coronavirus situation doesn’t improve.

Briefing the media after a meeting of NCOC on Saturday, Asad Umar said the situation of virus spread has worsened and now people will have to demonstrate a serious attitude toward SOPs.

The minister said the third wave of Covid-19 is spreading across the country at a very fast speed and positive cases are increasing rapidly. He said during the last five days, the positivity rate has increased manifold, adding: “We will have to battle this disease unitedly by observing all SOPs.”

Asad Umar appealed to the clerics, media and administration to play their role to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said that 2,842 patients are on ventilators and the situation could be more serious like June last year. He said that the number of critical patients has rapidly increased in the last 12 days. If the trend continues, the situation may slip out of hand, the minister warned.

The planning minister said the government is making all-out efforts to save the livelihood of people. He said that the restrictions were increased two weeks ago due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory. He said the pandemic is spreading rapidly not only in Pakistan, but across the world – especially in neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh.

Umar said that NCOC is trying its level best not to let the situation affect the employment of people. He also warned that the UK variant of the coronavirus is much “more dangerous” than the original Covid-19 virus that emerged from Wuhan.

Separately in a tweet on Saturday, Asad Umar said the Covid-19 Immunisation Certificate Issuance Portal has been launched across the country.

“Citizen whose vaccination process is complete (both doses) can now download COVID Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or get it issued by visiting NADRA mega centres,” he further said.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by NCOC said the Punjab and KP chief ministers and ICT commissioner were invited to attend the session via video link. Provincial chief secretaries, health secretaries and home secretaries also joined the session.

The agenda included a discussion on the rising trend of Covid-19, implementation status of high impact interventions and state of critical medical facilities, including oxygenated beds, ventilators and other facilities.

According to the NCOC press statement, major violations are being reported from the transport sector, weddings, restaurants, commercial activities and public gatherings.