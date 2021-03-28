PDM is dead: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was dead.

Talking to media persons after an MoU signing ceremony between Lampro Mellon and PCSIR for a training programme, Fawad Chaudhry said that Opposition parties should accept government’s offer for electoral reforms.

He added that the opposition parties should review their politics as criticism on national institutions had caused damage to such political parties themselves.

He also said expensive power plants established by the past rulers were generating costly electricity for the consumers.

Fawad said that the manner in which the Senate elections were held was in front of everyone. Opposition parties could have avoided humiliation if they had accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for electoral reforms.

The Federal Minister further said that the opposition parties should get out of ‘Imran phobia’ and focus on their shortcomings.