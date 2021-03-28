FIA seizes over 100 bank accounts of sugar mafia

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday seized bank accounts of 40 important figures of the sugar cartel.

The crackdown on the sugar Mafia came after FIA announced it is forming 20 teams to launch a massive crackdown against the sugar mafia, earlier this week.

As per sources, FIA has seized more than 100 fake and benami bank accounts of the sugar mafia. The FIA launched an investigation against the sugar cartel over fraud of Rs110 billion, last year, and had claimed that the cartel has earned the money through satta.

Earlier this week, the FIA also registered at least two money laundering cases against the sugar cartel. Sources claim that cases had been registered against ten big brokers of the sugar, including Khurram Shahzad and Abid Ali Malik.

Sources claim that the suspects were involved in creating an artificial shortage of sugar and jacking up the price in the country, adding that Khurram Shahzad’s eight fake bank accounts were also detected during an inquiry.

The bank accounts were reportedly used to conceal the money earned through satta.