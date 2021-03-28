Complaints of Balochistan: PM directs officers to attend meetings

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed officers of the federal departments to ensure their attendance in meetings related to public complaints of Balochistan. Expressing annoyance on Saturday over the quarterly progress report on implementation regarding Balochistan on Prime Minister’s Citizens Complaints Portal, the Prime Minister directed the delivery unit to issue a letter to all concerned officers. Governor Balochistan Amnaullah Yasinzai had complained about the absence of federal officers in meetings held for redressal of public complaints. The Prime Minister warned that strict action will be taken against those officers who will not attend the meetings related to welfare of people. During the review on public complaints, the performance of officers of seventeen federal departments was evaluated on the dashboard. According to the report, 11,000 complaints have been received from Balochistan and ninety percent of them have been resolved with a 37 percent satisfaction rate of people. Earlier in December, addressing a ceremony marking the completion of two years of Citizen Portal, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged more people to use the forum for their empowerment as well as officers’ accountability. “I want more people to use it (Citizen Portal). We will strengthen it further for it being the best method to register citizens’ complaints. As prime minister, it is also easy for me to know which minister or department is working well and which bureaucrat is performing badly,” he had said.













