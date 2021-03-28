Ministry seals Swat Press Club

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here on Saturday issued a notification pertaining to sealing the Swat Press Club (SPC) building.

The notification aimed at the sealing of the SPC building has been issued by the office of deputy secretary information Peshawar, citing the SPC’s building and membership issues prompted the ministry to immediately seal the SPC building in Swat. According to the notification, the copy of which is available with Daily Times, also reads two major antagonist groups had come to the surface claiming their right on the SPC building and which is governmental property.

Meanwhile, the notification has earned a mixed reaction with one group heaping praise on the decision of sealing the SPC building. Rafi Allah, the president Swat Electronic Media Association, hailed the notification and said, it was a good move by the government as it had brought a smile to many disgruntled working journalists.” The SPC building was misused for the past couple of years by some influentials and they were also not allowing the working the journalists to get registered with the SPC.” Khan said, adding that the working and professional journalists stood by the notification.