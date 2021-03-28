IG Punjab directs police to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Saturday directed police teams to assist government agencies to implement government directives regarding Corona SOPs, and play a role and at the same time to ensure that the police personnel on duty themselves carry out the Corona SOPs.

The Punjab Police Chief said said due to the alarming rise in the third wave of Corona epidemic, Punjab Police will continue to perform its duties on the front line as well as implement Corona SOPs and spread awareness among the masses like in the past, and added that the force will have to play its full role in ensuring compliance with government directives regarding Corona SOPs.

The IGP expressed this in a letter addressed to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, IGP and instructed the police officers that all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should ensure full support of the Police force for implementation of corona SOPs across the province.

In a letter, the IGP further directed that all possible cooperation should be extended to the district administration to ensure compliance of government orders regarding closure of markets on Saturdays and Sundays in all districts of the province and do not delay action against those who are secretly doing their businesses.

The letter stated that action should also be taken against those who do not comply with government orders regarding smart lockdown while government directives of Corona SOPs regarding restaurants and parks should be implemented.

The IG instructed the officers in the letter to keep the police force safe from the Corona pandemic and SOPs should be strictly enforced and in this regard, all officers on police stations, offices and field duty should consider face masks as part of the uniform.

He noted that it was the primary responsibility of every officer to ensure the safety of his subordinate force and that there should be no interruption in the supply of face masks, hand sanitizers and other precautionary equipment to police personnel. The IGP said that officers must also make surprise visits to monitor implementation and compliance with government orders.