One Nation, One Destination

On March 23, 1940, in its 27th Annual Session, the top leadership of All India Muslim League very meticulously drafted, tabled and unanimously passed a 400 words long resolution at Minto Park, Lahore which became the roadmap for their political struggle. Known as the Lahore Resolution, it was, undoubtedly, the most important event in the political history of modern South Asia. It not only changed the course of Indian history but also left indelible marks on the map of the world. Quaid-e-Azam was elected unanimously as president of Muslim League. On this day, the great Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for the first time ever formally demanded a separate country, Pakistan, based on the concept of the Muslim nationhood. The Pakistan Resolution was extensively debated and carefully prepared through the untiring efforts stretching over almost three days. The historic resolution was moved by the then Chief Minister Bengal celebrated as Sher-e Bengal, AK Fazal Haq and was seconded by Chaudhry Khaliq uz Zaman. Quaid-e-Azam, from then onwards always negated the idea of United India. In his letter to Gandhi, Jinnah categorically stated that India was neither a nation nor a country. Instead, it was a sub-continent composed of nationalities, Hindus and Muslims being the two major nations. This resolution rejected the idea of a United India and instead the creation of independent sovereign Muslims state(s) was set as the ultimate goal for Indian Muslims. It gave new energy and courage to the Muslims of the region who gathered around Jinnah, on the platform of all India Muslim League to strive for their freedom. The dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and the commitment and devotion of his followers made it possible for them to achieve an independent state within seven years of their ceaseless struggle, and that too when the odds were pitched heavily against them.

In his 100 minutes long speech, Quaid e Azam further claimed that the difference between Hindus and Muslims living in India was not only of religion in the stricter sense but also of law and culture. To him they represented two distinct and separate civilizations. Hinduism was distinguished by the phenomenon of its caste-system while Islam believed in equality, justice and fair play, with no bias or malice towards any. He started his speech initially in Urdu but soon converted to English and thus addressed the larger world. The most interesting part was that although over whelming majority of the audience could not understand English, yet they not only listened to his long speech but that too with rare enthusiasm. His address was frequently sprinkled by a roaring applause. According to the Times of India, such was the dominance of the personality that, despite the improbability of more than a fraction of his audience understanding English, he held his listeners in a magic spell and played with palpable effect on their emotions. Reaction of opposing parties was stunning to Muslims as Congress and Gandhi out rightly rejected the idea of Independent Muslim Sate. Gandhi termed it as ‘baffling situation, a ‘sin’ and a ‘call’ to war’ while declaring ‘Two Nation Theory’ as an untruth. Hindu newspapers Milap, Pratap and Bande Matarm mocked the resolution while using the term, Pakistan Resolution. Muslim League and Jinnah did not hesitate to own the term used by the newspapers. Interestingly, in the entire draft of Lahore resolution, the word Pakistan was not mentioned even for once. However, the Muslim League and its top leadership took the term Pakistan Resolution as a challenge didn’t look back till they created Pakistan as a sovereign country on the map of the world.

The founding fathers of the country shared a vision of a pluralistic, egalitarian, peaceful, and prosperous homeland, where all citizens would be treated equally irrespective of their religion, cast, culture, and background. This was even mentioned in the Lahore (Pakistan) Resolution which stated, “Adequate, effective and mandatory safeguards should be specifically provided in the constitution for minorities for the protection of their religious, cultural, economic, political, administrative, and other rights.” It was only because of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s will and determination that Muslims of the Subcontinent were able to achieve Pakistan only after seven years, in 1947. It was Jinnah’s farsightedness that he foresaw what would happen if Muslims lived under a Congress-led Hindu majoritarian government. Today, we see in India how Muslims are being maltreated as second class citizens by the RSS-inspired Hindu nationalist government. Their fundamental rights are being curbed and an organized state brutality is being unleashed against them, just because of their religion. The pitiable plight of the people of the Indian-held Kashmir must also be remembered. Kashmiris have been in a state of forced lockdown and curfew since August 5, 2019. The Indian government’s highhandedness in dealing with the people of Kashmir has even made its former allies admit that perhaps their ancestors made a wrong choice in ceding with India. As the Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in an interview said, “We have been let down by the same nation we ceded to” and that “it seemed as though the state had made the “wrong choice” in aligning with India rather than Pakistan during partition in 1947.” This sad realization must teach some lessons to the pseudo liberals and self- proclaimed Platos and Aristoteles of social media vomiting their tirade against the ideology of Pakistan.

Therefore, it is the shared responsibility of the religious and political leadership to connect the nation with its roots and give awareness about the ideology of Pakistan to the young generation. Pakistan is the second state after Medina that came into being on the basis of the universal and everlasting ideology of Islam. No doubt, the independence of Pakistan is the miracle of 20th century. We should be thankful to Allah Almighty for this gift. Our forefathers rendered immense sacrifices for the achievement of Pakistan. These sacrifices have become a significant part of our national history. Nations remain alive on the solid foundation of their ideologies. Those who forget their ideological genesis and the footsteps of their proud forefathers are wiped off the face of the earth. Hence, Pakistan is lifeless without its ideology. We should infuse this spirit and enthusiasm in our youth so that we are able to make Pakistan a peaceful and strong country. We should train and educate our coming generation in this way that they make the ideology of Pakistan the main objective of their lives. Pakistan Day has an important role in our national life. It reminds us the sacrifices of our forefathers that they gave for the independence of the motherland. If we want to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state, then we should always remember the objectives of its achievement. We shouldn’t forget the sacrifices of the Muslims of the sub-continent. They offered whatever they had at that time. It is the need of the hour that we should start a movement for the completion of the aims and aspirations of Pakistan with the same spirit and fervor like the one during the movement for independence.

Despite colossal challenges, Pakistan became reality as a sovereign country and will continue to exist till eternity. Quaid e Azam remarked with full conviction, “There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.” Undoubtedly, the country has faced a myriad of internal and external challenges, but as history bears witness, we as a nation have the ability to defy the odds and rise as phoenix. As we are aware that world is currently facing an outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. This virus infection has the ability to wreak havoc on the global economies and the way people lead their lives all around may also change forever. The complete financial and political repercussions of this pandemic will only come to the forefront after it is over, but undoubtedly it has already shaken the foundations of the global economic system and exposed the world’s lack of preparedness to fight a deadly disease. Pakistan, too is in the throes of this pandemic with cases increasing exponentially by every passing day. We as citizens can prevent and fight off this virus by adopting our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s motto of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline.’ The people of Pakistan are resilient and have successfully faced many extreme challenges, and this infection too requires unity and cooperation from the people. As a nation we must act responsibly and commit to our national duty of adopting preventing measures like self-isolation, and keeping the vulnerable segment of society safe. On this Pakistan Resolution day, we must adhere to the principles of Jinnah and defeat this pandemic by acting as responsible citizens and adopting necessary precautions. If we stay united and resolute, we can emerge as victorious, once more.

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!