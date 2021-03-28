The “You Attitude”

The Lahore resolution of 1940 was what is popularly termed as PAKISTAN RESOLUTION DAY, to think of structural – functional aspects of Ideology of Pakistan, or “Two-Nations theory” to put an end to inequalities and discrimination and violence against minorities, especially Muslims by the Hindus majority in brinish India. That was an exceptional situation full of challenges and opportunities that the founding fathers had deliberated on in context of Constitutionality and legality as well as fairness and democratic values and sound strategies that ensure stability and a way forward. On the contrary attitude such as “We verses them” breeds hate and prejudices and often results in violence. Such circumstances, we know, are not conducive to sustainability and sustainable development and hope for strong economy and good politics which requires empathy, cooperation and effective leadership that is prepared to lead from the front. Truly needed are ways and means that lead to unity, discipline and faith in one’s own plans and strategies. “You attitude” helps win friends. It helps to break resistance to change.

Change is a constant that brings hope and opportunities as well as new strengths and resolves. International and regional peace depends on mutual cooperation and coordination will defined by “You attitude” strengthening diplomatic and political dialogue, trade and defence security cooperation and enrichment of mutual trust and confidence.

The United States’ President Joe Biden felicitated President Arif Alvi on the Pakistan day, saying that “his administration looked forward to strengthening participation with Pakistan. “Pakistan has long been a close partner of the United States, and it is my great honour to congratulate you and the Pakistani people on your national day this march 23” Biden wrote in a letter addressed to President Alvi. The US President said the partnership between the United States and Pakistan was rooted in shared goals for regional peace and prosperity”. “Through our partnership, he said, “We will continue to address common challenges, particularly in regard to our efforts to end the conflict in Afghanistan, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressing climate change”. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years ahead. Earlier the US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin had reiterated Washington’s “Commitment to maintaining strong bilateral defence relationship with Pakistan”. The Pentagon Chief renewed the commitment in a phone call with chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa thus reinforcing the United States commitment for US – Pakistan strong bilateral defence relationship as well as Afghan peace process. Lloyd Austin expressed gratitude for Islamabad’s continued support for the Afghan peace process.

Civil and Military authorities in Pakistan have asked India to take initiatives to resolve all issues peacefully because that is the only way forward to peace and prosperity. Kashmir dispute must be settled justly and peacefully

To wish well to Prime Minister Imran Khan Indian Premier in his letter said, as neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. The absence of an environment of trust and open communication and dialogue has been the source of tensions between the two countries. Civil and Military authorities in Pakistan have asked India to take initiatives to resolve all issues peacefully because that is the only way forward to peace and prosperity. Kashmir dispute must be settled justly and peacefully.

Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, suspension of all Human rights, 598 days of Lockdown, COVID-19 pandemic, inequalities and prejudices against minorities, especially Muslims are some of the realities that need to be addressed by Modi’s administration in India. Tensions free bilateral relations between India and Pakistan are a guarantee for regional peace and prosperity. Premier Modi could help ease the situation for the sake of peace if he has the will to contribute for humanity, social ethics, and empathy.

Wisdom lies in understanding and learning even when we disagree. The peace process and issues resolving has to be given a chance. Developing “you attitude” is better than “we and they debate”. Observe facts without any judgment. Cooperation between religions is possible if only you follow your own instincts to set good boundaries between yourself and others.

Whether India chooses peace or the continuation of conflict is completely up to its government. Pakistan has expressed the intention to come to the table time and again provided that Indian representatives come with an open mind. The intention to resolve differences has been voiced through the letter, the only matter now is for premier Modi to back his words by proposing and consequently adopting solutions to decades long conflicts that suit the Interests of both countries. Where there is will there is a way.

Even though the ceasefire has been restored the degree to which India is willing to consider grouting freedoms and rights to Kashmir population is still not clear. All outstanding issues have large implications for the relations between India and Pakistan. There has to be an effort to see where actual adjustments could be made.

Our judiciary and society both can play vital role in evolving positive attitudes and behaviours. Judges and lawyers have a significant role in ridding the justice system of harmful stereotypes. The “You attitude” as stated earlier is a great heeler and a factor that brings desired cooperation and reconciliation. We don’t need ranges to restore law and order and to establish the writ of the state. It is our responsibility. We the people need to change ourselves for a healthy and prosperous society. We have to manage change by changing ourselves.

Great thinker and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal Says:

You wish your dream to come true,

I wish you had asked for an option.

If yourself gets a spark of revolution

Undoubtedly it could attain new character and personality.

Destiny is not a function of your prayers,

though you may change as a consequence.

Oh, the people, Stay firm on collective resolve, Stand united as a nation away from party politics, people look for peace of mind, peace around for a way forward, think of issues that make a difference, leading to welfare of the people and the values they uphold Golden principles of managing people are of vital significance, let them share and participate. False assumptions lead to failures nothing but misery they hold. You need to serve the people, they are the real force.

The writer is former Director National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert, and a published author.