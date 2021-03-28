CM urges public to follow corona SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday appealed to the public to follow corona-related guidelines and warned the authorities concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The CM issued these directions while chairing a meeting through video link from Multan to review the recent corona pandemic wave and preventive measures taken in this regard.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the persistent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division and officials concerned through video link.

During the meeting, the CM directed his administration and police to ensure implementation of the SOPs to protect the lives of citizens. All precautionary measures should be adopted in that regard, said the CM adding that the third wave of coronavirus could only be controlled with public support. He stressed people to follow the restriction and wear masks.

The meeting was informed that 2,330 new corona patients had been reported in Punjab and 43 corona affectees have died in the last 24 hours. The death toll of corona patients had reached 6,188 in Punjab so far, the meeting was told.

The number of active corona patients had reached 21,311 in Punjab, while during the last 24 hours, 16,473 coronavirus tests were conducted which took the total number of tests to 3,735,705 so far.

During the meeting, the Punjab chief secretary briefed the chief minister about the corona situation and the preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ameen Aslam, MNAs Raja Riaz, Khurram Shahzad and Raza Nasarullah Ghuman, also called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here.

The development projects, issues of respective constituencies and matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar assured the MNAs of resolving problems of their constituencies and said that like the provincial assembly members, the MNAs were also his companions. He said that the elected representatives had been consulted in all development projects. Solving problems of the constituencies and timely completion of ongoing development schemes was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, added Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister said that a separate development package had been chalked out for each district. “I have visited various districts including Faisalabad and Attock,” he added. He said that the PTI government had rectified the faults and shortcomings of the previous rulers. He added that the national resources were wasted in the exhibitory projects in the past by ignoring the basic problems of people. The PTI government was focused on solving problems of the common man as it believed in the composite development of all areas, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister also paid a surprise visit to the Corona Vaccination Center in Mohallah Ameerabad Multan and inspected the facilities being provided to senior citizens in the centre besides inquiring after elderly people who came for vaccination in the centre. The senior citizens expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to them in the centre.

Talking to the Chief Minister, they were of the view that the Punjab government under his leadership has made the best arrangements for vaccination. They also lauded the role of the staff of the vaccination centre and said that they are fully cooperative and provide guidance at every level. Elderly people said that they did not find any difficulty in administering the vaccination. The CM assured them that he is personally monitoring the vaccination process.

Separately, CM Buzdar also has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of senior journalist, columnist and anchorperson Salim Bukhari. The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.