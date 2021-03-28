Darfur displaced say security worse after peace deal, peacekeeper pullout

Months after Sudan signed a peace deal with Darfur rebels, and international peacekeepers stopped their patrols, Ihsan Mohamed is still waiting for any sign of peace and stability in her own daily life.

If anything, things have got worse, the 37-year-old resident of Darfur’s Attash displacement camp said with tears in her eyes. “There is no peace as far as we are concerned. The camp has become a scary place with looting and attacks.”

The Juba Peace Agreement, signed in October, was hailed in Sudan as a breakthrough in the festering conflict that pitted pro-government militias and troops against mostly non-Arab rebels in the mid-2000s.

But not all the rebel groups signed. And the banditry and lawlessness that plagued the region throughout the conflict has persisted and, in some areas, increased.

A committee representing displaced Darfuris told Reuters armed men had attacked the nearby Kalma camp several times over the past month. In the past, they could have relied somewhat on patrols by the joint U.N./African Union UNAMID peacekeeping force. But the force began withdrawing at the start of the year, days after a vote by the UN Security Council to end its mandate.