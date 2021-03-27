Cricket legend Wasim Akram has a ‘plan B’ for Covid-19 SOPs violators

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test captain Wasim Akram has had it up till here with people not following the government’s anti-coronavirus SOPs. He has a ‘plan B’ for the authorities to implement when it comes to SOP violators. Akram posted a video on Instagram on Saturday in which he spoke about people not following SOPs. “I’m well and I hope you are as well during these testing times. I’ve read and seen that people in Punjab, especially Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi aren’t following SOPs and there is a third strain of the virus spreading there,” he said. “Why are you so laid back,” he asked in Punjabi. “Here’s Plan B: Pick up a rod and give two whacks to people not following SOPs. They’ll listen then,” he said. “You don’t listen when I say this in a normal voice,” he said. “Legends. In case you didn’t get it, he’s being sarcastic. You aren’t a legend for not following SOPs and putting people’s lives in danger. Ordinarily, we would assume you would pick up on the sarcasm but if you’re still not following SOPS despite the thousands of Covid deaths in Pakistan, there’s clearly something wrong.”













