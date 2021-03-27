Greece replaces Chile on World Rallying Championship calendar

ATHENS: Greece’s Acropolis Rally will return after an eight year absence to replace Chile on the world championship calendar in September, organisers said on Friday. Chile’s round has been cancelled as a result of travel and governmental restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greek gravel event, starting near the Parthenon temple in Athens and running from Sept. 9-12, will now be the 10th of 12 rallies. It was first held in 1951 and has been part of the championship on 38 occasions. “I am convinced the efforts of the Chilean Motor Sport Federation and organising team are not in vain and we will have the chance to see another great edition of Rally Chile in the future,” said FIA president Jean Todt in a statement. “It’s a pleasure to see the Acropolis return at the highest level of the discipline thanks to the support of the Greek authorities, along with the strong commitment of the organisers.”













