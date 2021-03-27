Ahad Raza Mir thanks fans for love on first wedding anniversary with Sajal

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir has extended gratitude to the fans for their love and sweet wishes on his first wedding anniversary with Sajal Aly.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Sajal and thanked all his fans for their love.

He wrote “I know its a little late, but thank you to everyone, especially our fans who made our first anniversary so special. We really felt like you celebrated with us.”

“To those of you who took our anniversary as an opportunity to do some good for our environment, it was the best gift ever. Thank you. Lots of love to all of you” followed by heart emoticon.

Ahad Raza Mir also praised wifey Sajal’s beauty.

Tagging Sajal, he wrote “And what a beauty! @sajalaly”.

Sajal simply dropped a kiss emoji in the comment section.

Earlier, the Alif actress posted adorable selfies with Ahad from the wedding ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi.