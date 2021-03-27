China Fashion Week invites Pakistani designers for 2021 edition

Designer Maheen Khan has confirmed that the Fashion Pakistan Council has been invited to China Fashion Week 2021.

“I’m thrilled to announce that China Fashion Week has invited Fashion Pakistan Week to collaborate,” she said.

The CFW, which started on March 24 and will run until March 31, features 64 Chinese designers showcasing their autumn collections. The organisers have invited 14 designers from Pakistan to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. Designers from Malaysia, Mongolia, India, Japan, Australia, and Canada will showcase their collections as well.

“Collaborating with China has been amazing for us,” said Maheen. “We hope to reciprocate the invite for the FPW winter festival.”

The FPW was scheduled to take place in December 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It was held in February 2021.

The event will be held online.