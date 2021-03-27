Hira Mani takes to her social media to praise Anoushay Abbasi in new short musical film

Anoushay Abbasi recently starred as the leading lady in the new short musical short film ‘Bewafa’ and yet again proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Her emotional and power packed performance has won over many fans and fellow artists as well. This also includes actress Hira Mani, who recently took to her Instagram story and expressed just how much she loves Anoushay’s performance and look in the film. From the look of Hira’s story, it’s no secret that she’s totally loving the film and couldn’t stop herself from uploading not one, but two Instagram stories gushing over Anoushay’s performance. Yasir Hussain also recently put Anoushay as one of the most under-rated actors of Pakistan. It’s always great to see actors appreciating each other’s hard work and efforts.