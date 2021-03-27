Asim Azhar and Young Stunners come together for ‘Yaad’

Asim Azhar has collaborated with rappers Young Stunners for a breakup song. “Yaad needs to trend here too,” said Asim on Twitter shortly after release. “The world needs to know Pakistan is making some noise.”

This is Asim’s second collaboration with the rappers. Their first single Tum Tum was released in 2020 and racked up over nine million views. Actor Hania Aamir, TikToker Areeka Haq and YouTuber Mooroo featured in the video.

Asim thanked his fans for showing love to his new single and said it was trending on YouTube. Last month, Young Stunners lent vocals for Groove Mera, the anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.