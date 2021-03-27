Albert calls out Meghan Markle and Harry’s explosive tell-all

Prince Albert II of Monaco is weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. His Highness gave his reaction during a March 25 interview with BBC World News. “It’s very difficult to be in someone’s place,” he told correspondent Yalda Hakim. “I can understand that the pressures that they were under, but I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family and doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. So, it did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kind of discussions.”

When asked if he had any advice for the Duke of Sussex with his new life, the son of the late Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III noted he wished him the best. “But it’s a difficult world out there,” he continued, “and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices.”

As royal fans may recall, during the March 7 interview, Harry and Meghan, who are no longer working members of the royal family, discussed their decision to step back and accused the firm of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them. At one point, the Duchess of Sussex recalled a time when she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help,” she said. “I said that, ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.’ And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

In addition, Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl, shared conversations someone allegedly had with Harry while she was pregnant with their son, Archie Harrison.

“In those months when I was pregnant,” she said, “all around this same time-so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Oprah said Harry later told her Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not the ones involved in these alleged discussions.

Furthermore, Harry revealed where he stands with his brother, Prince William, and his father Prince Charles. While he made it clear he has love for his family members, Harry also said he and the Duke of Cambridge are on “different paths” at the moment and that “there’s a lot to work through” in terms of his relationship with the Prince of Wales.

After the interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of The Queen. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement, released on March 9, read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

William also expressed his intent to speak with Harry during a visit to a school in London earlier this month. And when asked if the royal family is a “racist family,” he said, “We are very much not a racist family.”

On CBS This Morning, Gayle King reported Harry has since spoken to his father and brother. Although, she said “those conversations were not productive.”