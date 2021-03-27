World Theatre Day observed

Like other parts of the globe, the World Theatre Day was observed on Saturday online in Pakistan due to Covid-19 pandemic aiming at to revive the dying tradition of performing arts in public theatre.

Since 1962 World Theatre Day has been celebrated by International Theatre Institute (ITI) Centres, ITI Cooperating Members, theatre professionals, theatre organisations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world on March 27.

In sub-continent, the theatre started before 500BC in the Sanskrit language.

Various national and international theatre events were organized to mark this occasion with collaboration of international theatre community.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged online programs to celebrate world Theatre Day. Theatre Wallay also staged a unique play ‘Chiriya Ghar’ an adaptation of ‘The Zoo Story’ by Edward Albee.

The Zoo Story was an American play that was shunned by New York producers.

The play was organized outdoors at a farm house at Banigala following Covid-19 SOPs. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, World Theatre Day 2021 many events were held virtually. The general secretariat of the ITI streamed online performance videos on the ITI Worldwide and World Theatre Day websites.