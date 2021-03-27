Sakina unhappy at Ali Zafar and Resham being awarded Pride of Performance

Senior Pakistani actress Sakina Samo has expressed her displeasure over the Presidential Pride of Performance being awarded to singer Ali Zafar and actress Resham.

Sakina Samo spoke about the matter with private media and said that it took her 40 years to attain this award. Sadly, the government has given such a prestigious award to people like Ali Zafar and Resham who she feels don’t really deserve it.

“I don’t think anything can stop women from getting appreciation if they have served their country,” she added.

“I think the selection criteria for the Presidential pride of Performance is becoming increasingly simple and easy, leading to many personalities who have dedicated their entire careers getting neglected,” said the actress.