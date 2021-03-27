I am proud of my wheatish complexion: Mathira

Actress Mathira says that she is very happy with her wheatish complexion and those who advise her to get injections to become fairer should mind their own business. The VJ and actress, while replying to body shamers, said that she does not understand the mindset of such people. “If I share a picture in modest clothes, people start questioning my skin colour and weight”, she said. Mathira said that she was advised by several women to get a whitening injection, but even though she can afford it, she is proud of her wheatish complexion and wants to live with it.













