PIA to start Lahore-Skardu direct flight operations

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced the commencing of Lahore to Skardu direct flight operations in an another step towards promoting tourism.

As per the details, the Lahore to Skardu direct flight will reach its destination in one and a half hour. The fare for this flight is Rs. 7500 according to the sources.

Skardu is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Pakistan. Attracting thousands of local and foreign tourists every year.

The inaccessibility in the region due to proper roads and the long travel time served as a major hindrance for travelers.

The normal road route into Skardu is via the Karakorum Highway and a Skardu Road (S1) into the Skardu Valley from it. Roads once linked Skardu to Srinagar and Leh, though none are open for cross-LoC travel.

During the winter Skardu becomes snowbound and inaccessible by roads. Increasing flight operations will further facilitate tourists.

An Islamabad to Skardu flight is operated on daily basis by PIA.

Skardu city is the regional capital of Baltistan. The region is a heaven for mountaineering enthusiasts and nature lovers.

From cold deserts, to snow-capped peaks, mesmerizing lakes, forests and picturesque views, Skardu is a tourist heaven.

The region is also home to Deosai Plains which are one of the highest plains in the world. Deosai also holds Sheosar Lake which is one of the highest glacial lakes well.

It is important to mention here that prior to this announcement, PIA resumed flight operations in Swat after a hiatus of 17 years.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-640, boarding 47 passengers including CM KP Mahmood Khan landed at the Saidu Sharif airport yesterday.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar said that the restoring of flight operation will boost tourism in the region.

He further said these operations will help local population too.