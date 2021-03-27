Bitcoin back to $53,426 as cryptos gain

The major cryptocurrencies bounced back on Friday after witnessing over 10 percent plunge in prices of most of the cryptos a day earlier.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 3.72 percent to reach $53,426. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $997 billion. During the last seven days, the BTC has shed 9.6 percent.

Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) gained 2.27 percent to reach $1,641. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $189 billion.

Similarly, Litecoin (LTC) price gained 3.93 percent to reach $179. The market capitalisation of LTC stands at $12 billion after this increase.

However, the price of Tether (USDT) shed 0.04 percent to reach $0.99. The market capitalisation of the USTD stands at $40.2 billion after this decrease.

It is pertinent to mention that more than $5 billion worth of options expired on Friday, adding to volatility as investors close out their positions. Options are contracts that let investors bet on which way the price will go without having to trade the digital currency itself.