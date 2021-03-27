Pandemic threatens lost decade for development: Report

The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed development gains for millions in poor countries, creating an even more sharply unequal world, according to a new UN report.? “The global economy has experienced the worst recession in 90 years, with the most vulnerable segments of societies disproportionately affected,” said the Inter-agency Task Force on Financing in their Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2021, pointing out that some 114 million jobs have been lost, and about 120 million people have been plunged back into extreme poverty.

The highly uneven response to the pandemic has “widened the already yawning disparities and inequities within and between countries and peoples”, according to the 60 international agencies that authored the report.