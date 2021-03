Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against the US dollar and appreciated by another 42 paisas (+0.27 percent) in the interbank on Friday. This is the highest level of Pakistani rupee against the greenback since March 09, 2020. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs155.01 and closed at Rs154.59. The rupee gained Rs1.38 against the greenback this week, while it has gained Rs4.49 against the dollar since February 19.