Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid cases for first time since July

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases climbed to 40,120, as 4,368 more people tested positive for the deadly virus on Friday in the highest number of cases reported in a single day since July last year.

Sixty-three corona patients died on Friday, 60 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three out of hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 63 deaths, 22 died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas including Multan 65 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 62 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 54 percent. The maximum oxygen beds are occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 95 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 73 percent and ICT 49 percent. Around 380 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 42,418 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 8,506 in Sindh, 17,315 in Punjab, 8,214 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,733 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 699 in Balochistan, 314 in GB, and 637 in AJK.

Around 591,145 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 645,356 cases were detected, including AJK 12,095, Balochistan 19,427, GB 4,983, ICT 54,347, KP 82,677, Punjab 207,765 and Sindh 264,062. About 14,091 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,486 perished in Sindh, 6,142 in Punjab, 2,260 in KP, 555 in ICT, 205 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 340 in AJK.

A total of 9,976,791 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 3,333 patients were currently admitted to the hospitals across country.

Sindh reported 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s office shared in an update. The province reported one more death from the virus. With the latest cases, Sindh’s caseload has risen to 264,355 while the total number of fatalities stands at 4,487.

Punjab recorded 2,451 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 more deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 207,765 and the death toll to 6,142.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a spike in Covid-19 infections as 890 new cases were detected in the province in the last 24 hours. The provincial caseload has risen to 82,677.

Meanwhile, Balochistan reported 32 new infections, taking the provincial tally to 19,427.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said registration of those who are above 50 years of age for Covid vaccination will open on March 30. “Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been opened,” he said in his tweet.

The minister, who is also chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), called upon the people to encourage everybody who is above 50 years of age to register when the registration opens for them on March 30.

Expressing concerns over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, the NCOC on Friday asked the provinces to take stern action against those flouting Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs). A meeting of the NCOC was held with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair in Islamabad to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in the country. The participants expressed displeasure over violation of Covid-19 SOPs in public places, marriage ceremonies, restaurants and in the transport sector across the country. The NCOC asked the provinces to take strict measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.