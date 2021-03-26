Chinese president extends best wishes to Imran Khan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery and expressed deep sympathy with him for being affected by Covid-19. In his message, President Xi said that China and Pakistan are partners in the all-weather strategic cooperation. China will always stand firm with Pakistan to defeat Covid-19 pandemic. This year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. “I attach great importance to the development of Sino-Pakistani relations. I hope that together with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the building of a closer China-Pakistan cooperation will be promoted and the people of both the countries will reap the benefits,” he added. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also said in a tweet that President Xi Jinping had sent a message of speedy recovery to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Nong Rong tweeted that President Xi Jinping stressed that China would always stand firmly with Pakistan and join hands to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.













