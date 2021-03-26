COAS lauds indigenous capability of complete overhaul of helicopters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited multiple Logistic installations at Rawalpindi station on Friday. According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshops handling a vast range of specialised equipment for the army. The Army Chief was briefed regarding facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and aviation assets and handling of central stores. The Army Chief during the 200th rollout ceremony of aircraft at Aviation Base Workshop, specially appreciated indigenous capability of complete overhaul of different service helicopters. He lauded the untiring efforts of Commandant and Staff on their marvelous achievement, which will considerably reduce spending on imports. Earlier on arrival, Gen Qamar was received by Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS) Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.













